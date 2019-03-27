



Two classic Chevys from the 1960s were stolen in the middle of the night.

Wednesday night the search was on to find the cars before thieves chop them up.

The car owners live just a few miles apart in Walnut and deputies are trying to find out if they were towed away by the same truck or not.

One of the classic cars — a 1962 Chevy Bel Air Bubble Top — was passed down through three generations of family over the last forty years.

“It’s like losing a family member,” said the victim

It was towed right out of his driveway in Walnut by a dark-colored, four door, dual wheel truck with a commercial grade repo-style tow attachment.

“We’d just really like to have her come home,” said the victim, who said she was called Big Red.

And it appears Big Red The Bubble Top wasn’t the only casualty of this classic car collector.

“1963 Chevy Impala. Saved up hard for it. Loved it,” said David Gutierrez.

Gutierrez loved his car to death.

“Used to tell my kids they were gonna bury me in it. That’s about it,” said Gutierrez.

But cameras caught a strikingly similar truck backing into his driveway in the dark and also towing it away.

He says the primer grey Impala was stolen just one week before and three miles away from the Bel Air.

“He hooked it and it was gone in 20 seconds,” said Gutierrez. “It took him 30 seconds.”

Given all the similarities Gutierrez said it had to be the same truck.

Both the victims believe they’re dealing with the same suspect. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a possible link.

“Either they’re shipping them out or chopping them up for parts,” said Gutierrez.

And these guys are worrying about what’s become of their beloved cars.

“What are they gonna do?,” said the victim. “Are they gonna change what was cool about it to us?”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department wants you to give them a call if you have any information.