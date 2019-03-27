



— One ticket matched all six numbers in tonight’s Powerball draw.

The jackpot had reached a staggering $768 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin (so call everyone you know who lives there.)

The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball is 12.

It will be small consolation (well, not that small) but there were $2 million winners in Kansas and Minnesota and several $1 million winners in California (2), Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey and New York.

The $1 million tickets sold in California were purchased in San Mateo and San Jose.

The Jackpot for Saturday’s draw returns to a still life-altering $40 million.

Lottery officials remind new customers that tickets with the matching Powerball or the Powerball with any combination of numbers are also winners. Ditto, tickets with three, four or five numbers matching without the Powerball.

For more information, go to the Powerball site or the California Lottery.