LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just as Southern California is starting to enjoy warmer, drier weather, gas prices are on the rise to their highest levels since November.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County went up 4.1 cents to $3.615 overnight, after climbing steadily for 17 consecutive days. Drivers are paying more than 20 cents this week for a gallon of regular gas.

Orange County’s average price has climbed nearly 25 cents over nine consecutive days to $3.571, 21.5 cents more than a week ago.

The shift from cool weather winter blend to the more expensive summer blend unfortunately coincided with a fire at a Phillips 66 Carson refinery, which caused a partial shutdown, planned maintenance at the Torrance Refinery, and issues at at least two Northern California refineries according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

