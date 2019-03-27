LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Could Lonzo Ball’s new ink foreshadow the possible end of his father’s fledgling apparel company?

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard this week awkwardly covered up a forearm tattoo of LaVar Ball’s “Big Baller Brand” with a new one displaying a pair of dice.

It comes after ESPN reported Monday that the 21-year-old Lonzo had cut ties with BBB co-founder and family friend Alan Foster after recently discovering that Foster had been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison in 2002 for pleading guilty to money laundering and mail fraud.

Lakers G Lonzo Ball looking to remove every trace of BBB from his life. The latest: Tattoo coverup. (📸: TheBlast/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5AkM6yYNoZ — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) March 27, 2019

Ball became suspicious after $1.5 million went missing from his business and personal accounts this year, ESPN reports.

On Sunday, Lonzo — who has been donning BBB gear since going pro — hinted at a possible move to apparel giant Nike in an Instagram post which read, “Moving on to bigger and better, #myownman,” with a photo captioned, “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it.”

Lonzo has had a disappointing sophomore season, averaging just 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 47 games this year.

He has been out since Jan. 19 with a grade-three ankle sprain and has been officially shut down for the rest of the year. It’s his third ankle sprain in two seasons in L.A., causing many to speculate whether his BBB shoes are to blame.