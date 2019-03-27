



– The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday which extends the current smoking ban for county property to include e-cigarettes and marijuana, while also expanding the areas where all smoking is prohibited.

The new ordinance, which takes effect in 30 days for unincorporated L.A. County, bans vaping and pot smoking in and around county buildings, at public beaches and at public parks, among other places.

While smoking is already prohibited at public beaches, the ordinance extends that ban to include beach parking lots. It bans smoking within 25 feet of outdoor seating areas of bars and restaurants and 40 feet of food carts. It also bans smoking at any indoor area of a private or public healthcare facility, in public elevators, at bus stops and any part of a museum or library.

Smoking is also banned at all county parks.

The no-smoking zone extends 50 feet from the entrance of any county building, in county parking facilities and at the driving range or outdoor eating areas of all county golf courses. All county vehicles will be non-smoking.

Existing code sets fines of $10 to $100 for smoking in a posted no- smoking area.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)