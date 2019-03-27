



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 3/27 at 8am:

Woman Shot Dead In Compton Drive-By

A woman is dead Wednesday after being shot while sitting in her car in Compton.

Driver Hits, Kills Boy While Trying To Avoid Truck

A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck that had swerved to avoid hitting a dog in Torrance Monday night.

Spectrum Employee Fired After Stealing Dog In Rubidoux

A Spectrum Cable employee has been fired after being caught on security video stealing a dog from a yard in Riverside County. The dog has been returned to its owner.

Local Weather

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a small chance of light showers. Temperatures will be in the mostly upper 60s and low 70s.