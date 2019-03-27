  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 3/27 at 8am:

Woman Shot Dead In Compton Drive-By
 A woman is dead Wednesday after being shot while sitting in her car in Compton.

Driver Hits, Kills Boy While Trying To Avoid Truck
A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck that had swerved to avoid hitting a dog in Torrance Monday night.

Spectrum Employee Fired After Stealing Dog In Rubidoux 
A Spectrum Cable employee has been fired after being caught on security video stealing a dog from a yard in Riverside County. The dog has been returned to its owner.

Local Weather
Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a small chance of light showers. Temperatures will be in the mostly upper 60s and low 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s