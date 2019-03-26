



A bilingual menu apparently set off a customer in Anaheim.

A security camera then caught him going into an all out rant.

In the video the man yells at employees and customers and threatens to call immigration.

Workers tell CBSLA it was very upsetting.

The mix-up seemed to stem from a sign that reads “especial de Viernes,” which means “Friday special” in English.

“We’re not in Mexico. We’re in America,” the man yells at the employee.

He then yelled at customers in line behind him.

The owner of Palapas Tacos on Lincoln says the man could not understand the fish special’s board.

“My cashier was really shaken when he left,” said owner Juan Del Rio. “She was scared. He got in and he was in a bad mood. He was acting aggressive. He was like not having a good day.”

The sign outside is in Spanish but inside the restaurant it clearly says Friday in English. But even when the cashier pointed that out, witnesses say the man didn’t let up. That’s when Del Rio grabbed his cellphone, taking video of the man leaving in his car saying that he was going to call immigration because the man said Del Rio “is not legal.”

The cook, Ruben Velasquez, said in Spanish that “one works honestly. We don’t take the bread out of anyone’s mouth.”