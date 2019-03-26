PALMS (CBSLA) – Six students at Palms Middle School in West Los Angeles had to be hospitalized Tuesday when they fell ill after ingesting an unknown substance.

L.A. Fire Department crews were called to the school, located at 10860 W. Woodbine St., just after 10 a.m., on a report that the children had either inhaled or ingested the substance while on campus and were in “mild distress.”

The students were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, the fire department said.

The Los Angeles School Police Department confirmed the report to CBS2 and was investigating.

There was no word on what the substance might have been, where it might have been obtained or what the students’ conditions were.