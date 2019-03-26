LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One man was injured after being burned in an explosion at a Koreatown apartment early Tuesday.

The explosion just after midnight caused a fire that was contained to one apartment in the 800 block of South Ardmore Avenue in Koreatown.

Police say the explosion was an accident, after initial reports that it was caused by a drug lab. No criminal elements or evidence of a drug lab were found at the scene.

The sole resident of the apartment was treated at the scene for light burns and he was not arrested.

A stretch of South Ardmore Avenue was closed for a short time during the investigation.