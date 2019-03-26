



– It wasn’t quite “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, but actor Keanu Reeves stole the show after he and other travelers were left stranded in Bakersfield.

Reeves, 54, was on a United/SkyWest flight Saturday from San Francisco to Burbank that was forced to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, according to multiple reports.

Video of the journey emerged on social media after Los Angeles-based artist Brian Rea shared his bus ride with Reeves and several others who were booked on a flight that was delayed.

The actor – famous for “The Matrix” and “Speed” – is seen explaining the predicament to his fellow passengers in one video clip.

“The people who can unload the bags won’t be here for three hours. Management will be here in an hour,” Reeves is heard saying. “So if you want to hit the road and deal with your bags later, or deal with customer service and get it delivered, maybe.”

Twitter user @riverjudes posted a photo of Reeves buying some snacks from the road, which was later said to be “Gatorade and a banana”.

After loading into a minibus to head back to L.A., Rea post video of Reeves reading some facts about the city of Bakersfield.

“It’s population is around three hundred and eighty thousand, making it the ninth most populous city in California, and the fifty-second most populous city in the nation,” Reeves said.

But the movie star wasn’t all just about facts and figures: he also played some “Bakersfield Sound” music for the long drive back home.

The surreal road trip comes days after Reeves and Alex Winter announced they would start shooting “Bill & Ted 3” this summer.