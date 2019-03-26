  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Erica Olsen
Filed Under:Disney On Ice


Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic, LIVE ON ICE! Rev up for non‐stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Thrill to high‐speed stunts as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom. The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang escape from Sunnyside Daycare and race for home in their most daring adventure! Plus, enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love comes from within. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

Show Information:
Long Beach Arena: April 18‐21, 2019
Citizens Business Bank Arena: April 25‐28, 2019

Visit www.disneyonice.com for more information

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s