Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 3/26 at 8am:

South L.A. Fatal Pedestrian Crash

A major intersection in South Los Angeles was shut down for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car. The driver remained at the scene.

Suspects Sought In Killing Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Compton

Authorities identified a teen girl whose body was found in an industrial area of Compton early Monday morning. No suspects have yet been arrested in the case.

Southwest Parks Dozens Of 737 MAX 8 Jets In Victorville

Southwest Airlines has sent its fleet of grounded 737 MAX 8 planes to Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville.

Local Weather

A mild Tuesday with increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and possible light showers as we head into Wednesday. A high of 75 for the valleys.