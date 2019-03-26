  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 3/26 at 5 p.m.:

Jussie Smollett Charges Dropped

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, prosecutors have dropped all charges in the case.

Superbloom Helicopter

A helicopter recently landed in the blooming fields of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, prompting officials to repeat a rule that most people already knew – don’t land a helicopter in a poppy reserve.

Local Weather
A mild Tuesday with increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and possible light showers as we head into Wednesday. A high of 75 for the valleys.

