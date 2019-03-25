Curious just how far your dollar goes in Huntington Beach?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you’re on a budget of $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

8605 Solano Circle, #1005D

Listed at $2,000/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 8605 Solano Circle, #1005D.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, two heated pools and a gym. In the unit, expect to find vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning and heating and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

20371 Bluffside Circle, #B114

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 20371 Bluffside Circle, #B114.

It’s listed for $1,995/month for its 765 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and lighted tennis courts. In the unit, there’s a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and plenty of storage space. Pets are not welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

20251 Cape Coral Lane, #211

Here’s an 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 20251 Cape Coral Lane, #211 that’s going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a wood-burning fireplace, in-unit laundry and ample closet space. The building boasts an elevator and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walking and biking, boasts a few nearby public transportation options.

6212 Warner Ave.

Located at 6212 Warner Ave., here’s a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s listed for $1,925/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony and updated appliances. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

