REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Los Angeles County drivers for rideshare giants Uber and Lyft are holding a one-day strike and protest Monday in Redondo Beach demanding higher wages.

The 25-hour strike, organized by the group Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), is protesting against what it calls a 25 percent wage cut it says was recently instituted by Uber.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Uber recently cut its wages from 80 cents per mile to 60 cents per mile in L.A. County and parts of Orange County.

RDU, which is made of up about 2,800 Uber and Lyft drivers, is calling on ridesharing companies to institute a $28 guaranteed minimum hourly rate for drivers.

The group will be picketing outside Uber’s offices in the 2400 block of Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.

RDU is calling this the “largest coordinated action” by rideshare drivers in the nation.