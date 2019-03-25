APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A fight broke out between parents at a Little League baseball game in Apple Valley, injuring a teenage girl, and authorities want the public to come forward with more information about who may have been involved.

Deputies were sent at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday to James Woody Park, 13467 Navajo Road, on several reports of a large fight involving parents from both sides of two Little League baseball teams and some of the players. Several callers suggested people were using baseball bats during the fight in the parking lot near Field 1.

The fight ended as deputies arrived, and most of the people involved left. The few remaining parents told deputies that another parent who had been ejected from a game for unruly behavior confronted the opposing team’s coach after the game ended, leading to a heated argument and the physical fight.

A 17-year-old Barstow girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene by firefighters.

Deputies are working to identify all who were involved in the fight. Anyone with information about the incident can call Deputy Brenden Mahoney or Sergeant Matthew Griffith at (760) 240-7400.