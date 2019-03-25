1. Vegan Nirvana

Photo: Connor C./Yelp

Topping the list is Vegan Nirvana. Located at 7862 Warner Ave., Suite 110, the vegan eatery, which offers sandwiches and wraps, is the most popular vegan restaurant in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,196 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vegilicious

Photo: Stefanie A./Yelp

Next up is VegiLicious, situated at 16821 Algonquin St., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp, the modern Japanese vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bodhi Tree Vegan Cafe

Photo: Vulcher S./Yelp

Last but not least, check out the Bodhi Tree Vegan Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese vegan eatery at 501 Main St., Suite E.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.