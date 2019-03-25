LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles area man has been arrested on charges he beat his 6-year-old son so badly, he left him in critical condition.

Wendell Travon Martin, 27, has been charged with one felony count of assault on a child becoming comatose/paralyzed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on March 17, deputies were called to a local hospital after a 6-year-old was brought in with severe head injuries.

After an investigation, Martin was taken into custody on March 18, and officially charged by the L.A. County district attorney’s office the following day.

There exact circumstances of the abuse and the current medical condition of the boy were not confirmed.

Martin is being held on $1 million bail. His next hearing is scheduled for April 18 in Torrance Superior Court.