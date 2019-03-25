



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 3/25 at 8am:

Latest on Mueller

Now that they have Attorney General William Barr’s summary, Democrats are demanding the full Mueller Report. They would also like him to testify.

Remembering Trinity Love

Trinity Love Jones will be laid to rest today. The young girl was found dead inside a duffel bag earlier this month.

UCLA Coach Expected in Court

The UCLA Men’s soccer coach who resigned after being charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering is expected in court today.

Local Weather

A beautiful Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s as high pressure continues to build over the area. But, showers are set to move in on Wednesday!