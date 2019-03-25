



If you’ve got tacos on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Los Angeles eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some tacos.

Pablito’s Tacos

5600 Vineland Ave., Parking lot, North Hollywood

Photo: David R./Yelp

Pablito’s Tacos is a food stand, offering tacos and more.

The newly opened taco stand is the second Pablito’s Tacos location. It serves fast-casual Peruvian tacos. On the menu, look for $2 tacos, with onions, cilantro, guacamole and green “crack” sauce, and the chile relleno special, with a choice of protein or veggie rice, beans, onions, cilantro, crema de rocoto, spicy aioli and guacamole.

Pablito’s Tacos currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Liz N., who reviewed Pablito’s Tacos on March 16, wrote, “Tortillas made right in front of you, mesquite grill with asada and the trompo spinning the pastor. Their seasonal aguas frescas were insanely good. But what took this stand to the next level was the chile relleno with chicharron burrito.”

Yelper Danny r. wrote, “Wow! Best tacos in LA… The green crack sauce is insane. The chile relleno burrito was incredible.”

Pablito’s Tacos is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.–midnight on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Sol Bee

8640 Lindley Ave., Northridge

Photo: Jennifer M./Yelp

Sol Bee is a restaurant serving California cuisine, offering tacos, desserts, beer and more.

The restaurant comes from the owners of Humble Bee Cafe. On the menu, look for a variety of taco options, such as shrimp devil, with spicy shrimp, habanera crema, tomato and nopale; grilled lemon herb chicken, with grilled zucchini, guacamole, pickled onion and chili lime crema; and carnitas, with crispy cinnamon-rubbed pork shoulder, pickled cabbage slaw, radish and saffron crema.

Sol Bee’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Kristine A., who reviewed Sol Bee on Feb. 17, wrote, “Delicious local, organic, well-presented food and amazing service! The guacamole is served with unique housemade chips. There are many great tacos to choose from. The grilled nopales (served as a side for the tacos) were so delicious since they were cooked on the restaurant’s unique wood-fired grill.”

Nick M. noted, “Great quality meats, vegetables and sides. The atmosphere was very nice, all the artwork on the walls was very cool. Service is on point — everything came out on time and hot.”

Sol Bee is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Bad Son Tacos

333 S. Alameda St., Suite 100E, Downtown

Photo: Andrae V./Yelp

Bad Son Tacos is a spot to score tacos and more.

Located inside Little Tokyo Market Place, the taqueria’s menu includes mole tacos, with shredded chicken in the classic Mexican bittersweet sauce, sesame seeds, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream; chile verde tacos, with pork simmered in tomatillo and jalapeño chili verde sauce, onion, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream served over refried beans.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 66 reviews on Yelp, Bad Son Tacos has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Eunice K., who was one of the first users to visit Bad Son Tacos on Feb. 27, wrote, “Seriously amazing tacos. The flavors woke up my tastebuds. I got the three mini tacos for $5, which is a pretty good deal.”

Steven N. noted, “The tinga, chili verde and carnitas tacos are all amazing. Their homemade tortillas are to die for. I also got the queso fundido, which was delicious. I recommend the avocado salsa, which was an awesome addition to the tacos.”

Bad Son Tacos is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

