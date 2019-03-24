Comments
CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — At least one man was killed Sunday morning as a result of a chain-reaction crash in Claremont.
About a dozen cars were involved in the deadly pile-up on the 10 Freeway at Indian Hills Boulevard.
The crash unfolded just after 2 a.m., spurring the temporary closure of all westbound lanes on the thoroughfare.
The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.
However, reports have surfaced to suggest that a CHP patrol car was conducting a traffic break before that crash.
No further details were immediately available.