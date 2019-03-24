TRAFFIC ALERT:LA Marathon Gets Underway; Several Streets Closed In, Around LA
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — At least one man was killed Sunday morning as a result of a chain-reaction crash in Claremont.

About a dozen cars were involved in the deadly pile-up on the 10 Freeway at Indian Hills Boulevard.

The crash unfolded just after 2 a.m., spurring the temporary closure of all westbound lanes on the thoroughfare.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

However, reports have surfaced to suggest that a CHP patrol car was conducting a traffic break before that crash.

No further details were immediately available.

