



— Hundreds took part Sunday in a candlelight vigil at Spyglass Park in Corona for 8-year-old Noah McIntosh.

The boy has been missing for weeks.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to many at the vigil all hoping the little boy is found and soon.

His suspicious disappearance has been heartbreaking for neighbor Brooklynn Swope.

“Noah brought joy to me every time I saw him,” Swope says.

Noah was last seen at the Encanto Apartments in Corona on March 5.

Both of his parents have been arrested on child cruelty charges. The boy’s mother called police saying she was unable to see her son for two weeks.

Deputies executed a search warrant where he lived with his father Bryce McIntosh.

But multiple searches have been unsuccessful.

The case has touched the hearts of people who didn’t even know the child.

They created a Facebook page and ask citizens to hang blue ribbons — as a symbol to raise awareness for child abuse. Blue ribbons are found all over Corona.

Turns out blue – is also Noah’s favorite color.

“It started as 12 friends that wanted to just hang ribbons. Within an hour it turned into 800. Within 12 hours it became 1600 and in 24 hours we were at 4000,” says Rhonda Leafstone who organized the page.

The Corona Police Department said they are sparing no resource. The chief says Noah’s case has tugged at the hearts of his investigators — they have been working overtime to find him.

Kellie Ball doesn’t know Noah but says she organized the vigil because she’s the mother of three boys.

“Because if it was one of my boys I don’t know what I would be doing right now. So it really just touched me that way.” Ball says.

‘He was just so happy. He wanted everyone to be happy. Now he’s just gone,” says Swope.

Noah’s grandparents have been very vocal in the case, the grandfather pointing fingers at the boy’s father. They were not at the vigil this evening but gave Ball permission to organize the event.