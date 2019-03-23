



— If you’ve ever tried to get around during the LA Marathon — and not as a runner — you know there are many street closures and detours.

Many streets and intersections will be closed Sunday for the 34rd annual Los Angeles Marathon.

The popular (and quite scenic) 26.2-mile “stadium to the sea” route is set to go from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica — starting at 6:30 a.m. at Chavez Ravine.

The race then wends through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The closures will start going into effect after midnight Saturday, and are expected to end by mid-afternoon Sunday.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other agencies will strictly enforce a restricted, non-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles parked on the temporarily restricted, no-parking streets, at designated times.

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the Santa Monica (10) Freeway; Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles; Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to Santa Monica Boulevard; Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Anvenue and Myra Avenue; and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between OlympicBoulevard and Wilshire Boulevard; the San Diego (405) Freeway; Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard; the Hollywood (101) Freeway; and the Harbor (110) Freeway.

The following course closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to between 9 and 9:50 a.m.:

— Elysian Park Ave. from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Blvd.;

— Sunset Blvd. from Innes Ave to Figueroa St.;

— Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda St.;

— Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Third St.;

— Alpine St. from Hill St. to Alameda St.;

— Spring St. from College St. to First St.;

— First St. from Hope St. to San Pedro St.;

— Los Angeles St. from Temple to Fifth St.;

— Winston St. from Los Angeles to Main St.;

— Main St. from Fifth to Temple St.;

— Third St. from San Pedro to Hill;

— Hill St. from Fourth to Temple.

The following course closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to between

10 and 11:10 a.m.:

— First St. from San Pedro St. to Hope St;

— Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez to Second St.;

— Temple from Alameda to Glendale Blvd.

— Edgeware Rd. from Temple to Boston St.;

— Bellevue Ave. from Sunset to Glendale;

— Glendale from Temple to Sunset;

— Sunset from Echo Park Ave. to Virgil Ave.;

The following course closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to between

noon and 1 p.m.:

— Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Ave. to La Brea Ave.;

— Orange Ave. from Hollywood to Sunset;

— Sunset Boulevard from Highland to Doheny Drive;

The following course closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to between

1 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.:

— San Vicente Blvd. from Sunset to Melrose Ave.;

— Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

— Doheny Drive from Nemo St. to Wilshire Blvd.;

— Burton Way from Robertson Blvd. to Rexford Drive;

— South Santa Monica Blvd. from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

— Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica to Wilshire;

— Wilshire from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica;

— Santa Monica from Wilshire to Sepulveda;

— Sepulveda from Santa Monica to Wilshire

— Wilshire (WB lanes) from Sepulveda to Barrington;

The following course closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— San Vicente from Wilshire to Ocean Ave.

The following course closure will be in effect from midnight to 5 p.m.:

— Ocean Ave. from San Vicente to Pico Blvd.

Some additional closures will be in effect that are not officially

part of the race course. T

he L.A. Marathon has provided an interactive map showing what streets and intersections will be closed, when they will be closed and when they are scheduled to reopen. It can be found by clicking here.