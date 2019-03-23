GORMAN (CBSLA) – Approximately 30 vehicles were involved in major pileup on the I-5 Freeway southbound near Gorman Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 22 people involved in the accident have either been treated or transported for injuries.

Dozens of cars damaged after massive crash on foggy I-5 along the #grapevine pic.twitter.com/X5UlrWJxBV — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) March 24, 2019

One patient was airlifted to a medical center, and is reported to be in critical condition.

A horse was also involved in the accident.

Officials said there was poor visibility in the area. At one point they said it fell below 100 feet.

All lanes have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updayes.