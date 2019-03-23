



A man is recovering after being shot at an East Hollywood Metro station — the exact same place where a woman was sexually assaulted just last week.

Both incidents happened at the Red Line station at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say that two men got into some sort of argument for unknown reasons on the platform. One of the men pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The individual was shot and police say that the gunshot wound was not life threatening. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The other man was taken into custody.

This is the second violent incident at the station this month.

On March 14 police say a man raped a woman, strangled and beat her. The suspect is still on the loose.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s stopped and asked the man for help because she felt a little disoriented and that’s when police say he shoved her behind an emergency exit door where the assault took place.