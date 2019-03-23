Filed Under:South LA, Structure Fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A commercial structure caught fire in South L.A. Saturday night just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, flames and moderate smoke were seen at a single story row of commercial units at Central and Alameda Avenue.

LAFD was reportedly unable to enter the building due to excessive storage conditions, but was able to enter through the back of the building where the fire had entered the attic.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

