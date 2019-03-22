PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A large water main break in Pacific Palisades Friday afternoon caused streets to buckle.

Residents had their water shut off and motorists also had their share of problems due to the break.

KCAL9’s Randy Paige reported from the location.

The road fared worst at Las Lomas Avenue and Alcima Avenue. That’s the area Paige described as Ground Zero for the break.

There was a huge flow of water for about an hour and 15 minutes. The break started around 2:15 p.m.

Paige spoke to a woman named Patricia who tried to return home but was told she couldn’t by firefighters.

“It was like a river coming down,” Patricia said, “It was quite a bit of water. And as I say, the firefighter stopped me and said I wasn’t going to be coming up the street.”

Officials believe the road has been compromised. Yellow caution tape was put up to try to keep back from the break in the street. In fact, Paige was told not to get too close to the break for fear it would cause a sinkhole.