



— An emotional vigil was held Friday evening for Thalia Flores, the 25-year-old woman fatally shot Thursday allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.

At the vigil — and on a GoFundMe account — set up to help the family pay for her funeral, they mentioned that Flores was always “a ray of sunshine.”

Her 26th birthday was scheduled for this weekend.

The vigil was held in Chino at the site she was gunned down. They also held one in Montclair, where she was raised.

Related Link: Manhunt Underway For Ex-Boyfriend Of Woman Gunned Down In Chino

Police continue to search for the ex-boyfriend — Julio Cesar Rocha, 25, of Montclair.

Authorities say Rocha shot Flores and another man as they sat in her Toyota Corolla around 2:45 p.m. outside a shopping center near Walnut Avenue. Flores died at the scene, a male co-worker suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Flores’ sister told CBS2/KCAL9 that Thalia was scared of Rocha.

“We were actually eating at McDonald’s,” she says, “and he showed up there out of the blue. She didn’t text him or nothing. He just got there out of nowhere, he showed up like a creep. He pulled her aside to talk to her.”

The sister said that Thalia broke up with Rocha a month ago.