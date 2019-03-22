KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A man was shot in the head on a Koreatown street early Friday morning, after which a Los Angeles police patrol SUV which was helping to block traffic was struck by a car in an unrelated accident.

The shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in 400 block of South Normandie Avenue.

According to police, a man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was conscious while he was being transported, but his condition was not confirmed.

Following the shooting, a car which was traveling through the area accidentally struck a police SUV which had been set up to block the intersection of West 4th Street and Normandie Avenue during the shooting investigation.

There was no word of any serious injuries from the collision.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No arrests have been made and it’s unclear if it was gang-related, police said.