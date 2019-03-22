  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Koreatown, LAPD

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A man was shot in the head on a Koreatown street early Friday morning, after which a Los Angeles police patrol SUV which was helping to block traffic was struck by a car in an unrelated accident.

The shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in 400 block of South Normandie Avenue.

According to police, a man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was conscious while he was being transported, but his condition was not confirmed.

Following the shooting, a car which was traveling through the area accidentally struck a police SUV which had been set up to block the intersection of West 4th Street and Normandie Avenue during the shooting investigation.

There was no word of any serious injuries from the collision.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed. No arrests have been made and it’s unclear if it was gang-related, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s