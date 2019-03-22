



: UC Irvine has pulled off the upset, defeating Kansas State 70-64 to win its first ever NCAA tournament game in school history.

The Anteaters will face the winner of Oregon and Wisconsin, which tips off at 1:43 p.m. More to come.

IRVINE (CBSLA) – The No. 13 seed UC Irvine Anteaters, the only California school left in the NCAA tournament, will hope to pull off the upset when it takes on No. 4 seed Kansas State Wildcats Friday morning in San Jose.

If you’re looking to watch the big game, which tips off at 11 a.m. on TBS, here are list of watch parties in Orange and Los Angeles counties:

Orange County:

— UC Irvine’s Newkirk Alumni Center, 450 Alumni Court, Irvine;

— Anthill Pub & Grille, 215 Pereira Drive, Irvine;

— Buffalo Wild Wings, 14110 Culver Drive, Irvine;

— Dave & Buster’s, 661 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine;

— University Club, 801 E. Peltason Drive, Irvine;

— The Classic Q, 4251 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach;

— Nobu Newport Beach, 3450 Via Oporto, Newport Beach;

— Newport Rib Company, 2196 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa; and

— Original Pizza II, 2675 Irvine Ave., Costa Mesa.

The Los Angeles County watch parties will be at:

— The Garage on Motor Ave, 3387 Motor Ave., Palms;

— Golden Road Brewing, 5410 W. San Fernando Road, Atwater Village;

— Shin Beijing, 3101 W. Olympic Blvd., Koreatown;

— Ballast Point, 110 N. Marina Drive, Long Beach; and

— Innovation Brew Works, 5650 W. Temple Ave., Pomona.

The Anteaters qualified for the tournament for only the second time in school history with a 92-64 victory over Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Conference Tournament final Saturday night, extending their school-record winning streak to 16 games and improving to 30-5, increasing its school record for victories in a season.

UC Irvine’s other NCAA tournament appearance was in 2015 when it was the 13th seed in the East Regional and lost to fourth-seeded Louisville, 57-55, in a game the Anteaters led in the final minute.

UC Irvine opened in 1965 and began competing on the Division I level in 1977.

The Anteaters are 4 1/2-point underdogs to the Wildcats (25-8). Former President Barack Obama has predicted a UC Irvine victory, picking them to advance to the Round of 32 in his bracket.

