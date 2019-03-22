PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A kidnapping suspect led police on a wild chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday night, driving erratically with the victim possibly in the vehicle.

Authorities pursued the vehicle for more than an hour, starting in Palmdale and ending in Irvine around 12:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a man who said his girlfriend was sending him text messages from inside the car, claiming two men had kidnapped her and were not letting her out of the SUV. She told authorities she was in the backseat of the vehicle, and two suspects were in the front, according to LASD.

The driver, an unidentified man, drove erratically through traffic – at some points speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road. The chase winded through Gardena along the 110 Freeway, in Long Beach on the 710 Freeway and the 405 Freeway in Westminster.

Sky9 was over the pursuit as the driver swerved back and forth on the 405 Freeway near Culver Drive in Irvine before coming to a stop and surrendering.

The driver was apprehend by the California Highway Patrol without incident.

One person in a wheelchair was taken into custody, though it was not clear if he or she was a victim or suspect.

Police did not provide details on the victim or suspects.