MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old man from Los Alamitos died Tuesday in a fall while snowboarding alone in some backcountry near Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of Eastern California.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim, identified as Justin Khoshnevis, was likely attempting to snowboard a popular backcountry chute known as the “Hole in the Wall” that is outside the bounds of the ski area.

At around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call of a person who had fallen from the cliffs above Twin Lakes across from Tamarack Lodge, the sheriff’s office reports.

Local firefighters and police officers hiked up to the location, where they located Khoshnevis’ body.

“This tragic incident is a reminder that ski area boundaries are established for your safety,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Anything outside the ski area boundary is considered backcountry, and the decision to enter the backcountry should be made with great care. Always ride with a partner; have a plan; know your route; and carry the proper equipment.”

The Mono County coroner is conducting the autopsy.

