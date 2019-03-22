  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Littlerock

LITTLEROCK (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck the high desert Friday morning.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck about 4 miles south-southwest of Littlerock, just under 10 miles southeast of Palmdale, at about 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which struck at a depth of 4 miles, also rumbled through much of the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest. But most of the “Did You Feel It” responses contributed to the U.S. Geological Survey have been restricted to nearby communities like Pearblossom, Palmdale and Acton.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s