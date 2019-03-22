LITTLEROCK (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck the high desert Friday morning.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck about 4 miles south-southwest of Littlerock, just under 10 miles southeast of Palmdale, at about 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which struck at a depth of 4 miles, also rumbled through much of the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest. But most of the “Did You Feel It” responses contributed to the U.S. Geological Survey have been restricted to nearby communities like Pearblossom, Palmdale and Acton.

No injuries or damages have been reported.