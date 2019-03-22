  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Industrial Accident, pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — A person whose hand became stuck in the blades of an onion dicing machine in Pomona is recovering Friday after being rescued by firefighters and hospitalized.

Los Angeles County Fire started mobilizing Urban Search and Rescue and Hospital Emergency Response teams after a person was reported to have their hand stuck in the machine in the 2700 block of North Towne Avenue at about 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

The person’s hand was freed by firefighters within 15 minutes, and the emergency response teams were canceled.

The machine was used for dicing onions, according to the fire department.

The extent of the worker’s injury was not known. Paramedics taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to SGV City Watch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s