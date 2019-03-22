POMONA (CBSLA) — A person whose hand became stuck in the blades of an onion dicing machine in Pomona is recovering Friday after being rescued by firefighters and hospitalized.

Los Angeles County Fire started mobilizing Urban Search and Rescue and Hospital Emergency Response teams after a person was reported to have their hand stuck in the machine in the 2700 block of North Towne Avenue at about 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

The person’s hand was freed by firefighters within 15 minutes, and the emergency response teams were canceled.

The machine was used for dicing onions, according to the fire department.

The extent of the worker’s injury was not known. Paramedics taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to SGV City Watch.