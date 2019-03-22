LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suffered just a broken leg while pushing his young daughter out of the path of a speeding car, and police need the public’s help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018 at San Fernando Road and Hallett Avenue, and LAPD officials on Friday released an image and video of the car driven by the suspect.

The man and his daughter were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, and were about 16 feet away from making it across the street when a red, four-door possible Toyota Camry approached at a high rate of speed, police said. When he realized the car was not going to stop, he pushed the girl out of its path.

He was not able to get out of harm’s way, however, and was struck by the car and launched onto the sidewalk.

The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene, LAPD officials said.

The man’s right leg was broken in the crash. Police say thanks to his fast actions, his daughter only suffered scratches to her face.

The suspect was described as a white woman with gray hair, a heavy build and about 60 to 65 years old. The car had disabled person license plates.

Anyone with information about the crash can call LAPD Central Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Juan Campos at (213) 486-0755.