Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 3/22 at 8am:

Red Line Assault

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a homeless man accused of raping a woman at the Red Line Metro station in East Hollywood. A sketch and photo has been released of the man they think attacked the woman last Thursday.

Chino Manhunt

The search is on for 25-year-old Julio Ceasar Rocha on Montclair. Police believe he gunned down his ex-girlfriend inside her car in Chino yesterday. He is considered armed and dangerous.

UCLA Coach Resigns

Fallout continues from the college admissions scandal. The UCLA Men’s soccer coach has resigned after being charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors say he was paid $200,000 to help with two students getting into to UCLA as soccer recruits even though they did not play the sport.

Local Weather

A beautiful Friday and weekend in store with temps pushing 70’s, however late Tuesday into Wednesday could bring us some more showers!