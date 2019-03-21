



— Authorities have formally charged a suspect with attempted murder after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a gym in La Mirada.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Sergio Gabriel Reyes, 32, was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of vandalism over $400 in damages and one count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

The DA’s office says Reyes’s gym membership was allegedly terminated due to inappropriate behavior earlier this month. He is previously accused of having disputes with gym personnel and stated he would return despite his membership being canceled.

Related Link: Stolen Car Crashes Into La Mirada Gym, Driver Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Run Off

On March 19 at 1:30 a.m., Reyes allegedly took a relative’s vehicle, drove to the gym and intentionally crashed through the front window. A gym employee was standing at the reception desk, and the vehicle nearly struck the employee. Reyes fled the scene and was arrested shortly thereafter, prosecutors said.

In 2006, Reyes — a Whittier man — was convicted of robbery in Los Angeles County, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted as charged, Reyes faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 25 years in state prison.