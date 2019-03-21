



— For the second time in a month, county health officials are issuing a warning that travelers passing through LAX may have been exposed to measles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday says person with measles arrived at Los Angeles International Airport while infectious on March 5. This case is not known to be related to the possible exposure on Feb. 21.

Health officials say the traveler infected with measles passed through Gate 76A at Terminal 7 on March 5 between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and also visited Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1719 Wilshire Blvd., in Santa Monica on March 6from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no known current risk to these locations at this time, according to the health officials.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure. Travelers who have not had symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

Passengers who were on the same flight as the infected traveler have been contacted separately, officials said.

This latest exposure of measles is due to unvaccinated international travelers coming to Los Angeles from countries where there are large outbreaks, like Israel and Ukraine. With many people traveling for spring break, health officials believe they will continue to see cases of measles coming through LAX.

“We may continue to see measles cases that travel through LA County, so it is important if you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.