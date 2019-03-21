  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:lake elsinore, Los Angeles News, super bloom


LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – In an effort to address the massive crowds, authorities have announced that visitors wanting to see the “Super Bloom” of wild poppies this weekend in Lake Elsinore will have to use a shuttle to get there.

People visit a “super bloom” of wild poppies blanketing the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, 2019 near Lake Elsinore, Calif. Heavier than normal winter rains in California have caused a ‘super bloom’ of wildflowers in various locales of the state. (Getty Images)

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced at a Thursday morning news conference that visitors to the Super Bloom will only be able to access the area by taking a $10 shuttle.

There will also be no parking allowed along Walker Canyon and no stopping allowed along the 15 Freeway. Some nearby streets will only be open for residents.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force this weekend to monitor the crowds.

Tens of thousands of people descended on Lake Elsinore last weekend, leading to heavy traffic and illegal parking along the 15 Freeway and creating a headache for residents. The city of Lake Elsinore was eventually forced to shut down Walker Canyon.

Many of the trails have been damaged and some of the wildflowers have been trampled as people take pictures.

