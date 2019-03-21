  • KCAL9On Air

ATLANTA (CBSLA) – When he turns 94 years and 172 days old on Friday, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will break the record for oldest living former president.

By the end of the week, the 39th U.S. president will pass the current record of 94 years and 171 days, set by the late President George H.W. Bush.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center, told CNN, “He and Mrs. Carter take walks, and they have followed a healthy diet for a lifetime.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today’s inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Both President and Mrs. Carter are both determined to use their influence for as long as they can to make the world a better place, and millions of the world’s poorest people are grateful for their resolve and heart,” she added.

The Carter Center reportedly will not be holding a celebration to commemorate the milestone.

President Carter can add the title of “Oldest Living Former U.S. President” to his many accomplishments.

