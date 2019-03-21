



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 3/21 at 8am:

Carjack Stabbing

Three people have been detained in connection with the vicious stabbing and carjacking of a pregnant woman in Sunland. The attack happened just after 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue, as the woman was coming home for the day.

LAX Measles

For the second time in a month, county health officials are issuing a warning that travelers passing through LAX may have been exposed to measles. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday says person with measles arrived at Los Angeles International Airport while infectious on March 5. This case is not known to be related to the possible exposure on Feb. 21.

Superbloom Crowds

New traffic rules have been set to help people living near Lake Elsinore Super Bloom. A news conference is planned today with more details.

Powerball Jackpot

No one won last night’s Powerball, meaning Saturday’s jackpot will be worth at least $625 million dollars – the 4th highest jackpot in history.

Today’s Weather

We are tracking some showers throughout the day. Extended forecast shows sunshine tomorrow and warming up through the weekend.