Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was found gunned down in a Pomona Street early Thursday.

Officers called to 4th Street near South Towne Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. on a report of shots fired found a man with gunshot wounds next to a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Detectives are on the scene, where the street is littered with evidence markers.

The gunman is believed to have been inside a small blue sedan when he fired at the bicyclist.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s