POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was found gunned down in a Pomona Street early Thursday.

Officers called to 4th Street near South Towne Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. on a report of shots fired found a man with gunshot wounds next to a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Detectives are on the scene, where the street is littered with evidence markers.

The gunman is believed to have been inside a small blue sedan when he fired at the bicyclist.