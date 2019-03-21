  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Carjacking, Stabbing, Sunland


SUNLAND (CBSLA) — Three people have been detained in connection with the vicious stabbing and carjacking of a pregnant woman in Sunland, police said Thursday.

The attack happened just after 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue, as the woman was coming home for the day.

Police say one of the suspects asked to use her cell phone, and when the woman rolled down her window, she was attacked and stabbed eight times in the chest.

Two suspects got into the woman’s car and drove away, but hit as many as five cars on Eldora. They eventually abandoned the car and jumped into a getaway car.

The woman, who is 11 weeks pregnant, remains hospitalized Thursday in stable condition.

