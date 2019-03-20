



— “We will not be censored.”

That was the message from a group of anti-vaccination protestors directed at Congressman Adam Schiff, who spoke at a forum at Temple Emanuel in Beverly Hills Tuesday night.

The group says he is trying to silence the “anti-vaccine” community by asking Google, Facebook and Amazon to stop carrying educational vaccine-related material Schiff has described as “misinformation”.

Shannon Kroner and other activists who showed up outside Temple Emanuel say they believe vaccines can be potentially life-threatening and dangerous.

“Congressman Schiff actually just recently went to Congress and had a resolution that literally says there’s no evidence that vaccines cause harm,” said Kroner, referring to Schiff’s Vaccines Save Lives resolution, which recognizes the importance of vaccinations and immunizations in the United States.

Schiff also wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking for data on whether the online retail giant accepts paid advertising from “anti-vaccine activists and groups”.

In response to that letter, Amazon apparently pulled at least five films from its popular streaming video service, according to CBS News.

But its parents like Karen Kain – whose daughter Lorrin passed away from what she says was severe brain damage and other injuries suffered after receiving a diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus vaccine in 1994 – who are voicing concerns over current vaccination guidelines.

Since her daughter’s passing, Kain has been sharing Lorrin’s story.

“My point has always been the same,” she said. “Where there is risk there must be choice. And our voices must be heard.”

But physicians such as Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, chair of Infection Prevention at Dignity Health California Hospital continue to assure parents that worldwide medical studies and scientific data show there is no increased risk for autism in children who are vaccinated.

“What is an issue is if you do not immunize the children and they don’t have immunity, then they end up with a group of children who are susceptible and all of a sudden, everybody gets the infection,” said Radhakrishna. “We have a responsibility because we live in society.”