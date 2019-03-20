



– Two men and a woman have been arrested on attempted murder charges over allegations they ran over a female employee with a pickup truck while stealing an expensive bike from a Chino bike shop last month.

The employee suffered critical head injuries, but survived.

Ronald Wolfe, 20, Kyle Stewart, 27, and Nichole Stewart, 23, were captured and booked Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy charges, Chino police report. Wolfe is from Frazier Park and the Kyle and Nichole Stewart are from Taft. It’s unclear if and how Kyle and Nichole are related.

The three are also believed to be responsible for several other robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The violent robbery in question occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 12 at Incycle, located at 12345 Mountain Ave. According to police, two men entered the store, snatched a bike valued at $10,000, and tried to flee in a truck with a woman behind the wheel, police said.

When a female employee tried to stop them, the truck ran her over before speeding away. She was hospitalized with critical injuries to her head and torso, but has since been released, police said.

The same suspects were also seen at an Incycle shop in San Dimas earlier that same day, police added.

After several weeks of investigation, and with the help of surveillance video, detectives identified Ronald, Kyle and Nichole as the suspects and apprehended them Tuesday. They also seized a 2011 GMC Sierra which detectives believe was used as the getaway truck, along with other evidence, police said. Authorities did not disclose if the bike itself has been recovered.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 909-334-3005.