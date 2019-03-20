SUNLAND (CBSLA) – A pregnant woman was in critical condition Wednesday night after being stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in Sunland.

Los Angeles police responded to the 10800 block of Eldora Ave. just after 6 p.m.

The unidentified woman, who lives on the street, was coming home when two suspects approached her and asked for her purse or cellphone. A struggle ensued and the woman was stabbed eight times in the upper chest, authorities said.

The suspects then fled in the woman’s Kia Stinger but crashed into five parked cars nearby. The suspects, according to police, got away in another vehicle.

Officials say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

No descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were available.