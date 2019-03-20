LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed beyond half a billion dollars, sending Southern Californians rushing to buy lottery tickets at “lucky” retailers throughout the region.

After no tickets were sold matching all six numbers from Tuesday’s drawing, the multi-state Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $550 million. The next drawing takes place Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is potentially the eighth largest in history, but the odds of winning are long – about 1 in 293 million to win the jackpot. About 1 in $25 can win a $5 prize or more.

Kwesi Kordorwu says he’d travel the world if he won, first visiting his home country of Ghana.

“I’d tithe 10 percent to my church, and then the rest, I don’t know, I’d probably travel, see different parts of the world,” he said.

Lucky lottery retailers like Christy’s Donuts in Highland Park, where dozens of winning scratchers line the walls, saw brisk business – but not for the doughnuts.

Christy’s Donuts was given the title of “Lucky Retailer” by the California Lottery after a customer last year matched five of six winning Powerball numbers.

“I said, ‘give me that.’ I put it in, come up $102,000 dollars,” owner Meng Lee said.

That customer has never come back, he said. But on Wednesday, that didn’t matter since so many others flocked to the store, hoping some of that luck will also rub off on them.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and will sold until 7 p.m.