LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man finally surrendered after leading a police pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday – but not before busting a move.

California Highway Patrol officers ended the pursuit in Pacoima at about 10:40 p.m. with a PIT maneuver, as so many car chases end. But then the car chase took an unexpected turn.

With several officers outside of their vehicles, pointing their guns at him, the suspect shuffled a little, then started to dance.

The impromptu show, during which the suspect kept his hands raised except for when he was touching his toes, extended the atypical surrender for just a few seconds. He finished by throwing out his arms, then put his hands behind his back and raised them again, probably on the order of officers.

He was finally taken into custody and it’s not clear whether he was impaired.