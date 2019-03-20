



– The first day of spring has brought heavy rain and hailstorms to the Compton area.

Around 2 p.m., the storm hovered over the 710 freeway at the Long Beach exit, flooding the road.

Vehicles on the 710 freeway, right under the 91 freeway, struggled to get through the inches of water.

Side streets in the area like Santa Fe Blvd. and Del Amo Blvd. are also backed up with vehicles that were caught in the storm.

Hail, lightning, and even snow hit the Carson/Compton area, but oddly, the storm was contained to only a couple miles.

Caltrans is in the area helping and making sure nobody is in need of rescue.

The unstable air and strange weather patterns had the entire area covered in white hail.

Other areas of LA have been hit with the strange weather conditions resulting in power outages.