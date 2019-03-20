



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 3/20 at 8am:

Bar Crash

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt after a truck smashed into a car carrying two children in the backseat, then punched a hole in the wall of a popular Highland bar. Two crash scenes were reported at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday outside the Party Doll bar, 25461 E. Base Line St. – a wrecked car outside and a jagged hole in the side of the popular dive bar.

Lotto Fever

The Powerball jackpot soared to over $550 million. It’s currently the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. Ticket sales cut off at 7pm and the drawing is at 7:15pm.

Storm Watch

We are back on Storm Watch today as another round of rain showers are hitting the Southland! Expect rain off and on all day long.

Local Weather

Winter weather advisories in effect this afternoon with snow levels at 5,500ft. Light showers for the evening commute and temps below average in the low to mid 60’s.