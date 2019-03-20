  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 3/20 at 8am:

Bar Crash
Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt after a truck smashed into a car carrying two children in the backseat, then punched a hole in the wall of a popular Highland bar. Two crash scenes were reported at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday outside the Party Doll bar, 25461 E. Base Line St. – a wrecked car outside and a jagged hole in the side of the popular dive bar.

Lotto Fever
The Powerball jackpot soared to over $550 million. It’s currently the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. Ticket sales cut off at 7pm and the drawing is at 7:15pm.

Storm Watch
We are back on Storm Watch today as another round of rain showers are hitting the Southland! Expect rain off and on all day long.

Local Weather
Winter weather advisories in effect this afternoon with snow levels at 5,500ft. Light showers for the evening commute and temps below average in the low to mid 60’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s